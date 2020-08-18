NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,699 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 29,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Beth Potter sold 19,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $389,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 9,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $175,932.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,482.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,052 shares of company stock valued at $676,751 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of NCR in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NCR opened at $21.02 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. NCR had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

