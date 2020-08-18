CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $29,588,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $249,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,251,717 shares of company stock worth $281,447,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $123.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $130.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 39.91%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

