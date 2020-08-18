IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 223.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 500.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of NYSE AZN opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca plc has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

