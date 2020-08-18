Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3,886.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,392,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,302 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,534,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,906,000 after acquiring an additional 355,517 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,032,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,511,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,845,000 after acquiring an additional 219,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,984,000. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $275,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,734 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,335. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cfra upped their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $33.78 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.19 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

