Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lowered to Hold at Argus

Argus cut shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $78.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 698,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,873,000 after buying an additional 143,463 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 54,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

