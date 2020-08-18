People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,220 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,347 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 95,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 256,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 152,541 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 67.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.87 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 7.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.