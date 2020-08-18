Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 77.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 37,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.80.

NYSE JLL opened at $100.37 on Tuesday. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $178.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

