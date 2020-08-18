DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equitable were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 114.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Equitable by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Equitable in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NYSE:EQH opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.32. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of ($2,530.00) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. The company’s revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

