DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ciena were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 2,457.7% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Ciena from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $151,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $224,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 169,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,790 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CIEN opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

