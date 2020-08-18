WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,454 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Inovalon by 107.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $73,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Inovalon in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inovalon by 21.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INOV opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.70.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

