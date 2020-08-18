Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for AEGON (NYSE:AEG)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of AEGON (NYSE:AEG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEG. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of AEGON in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of AEGON from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of AEGON in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AEGON has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.50.

NYSE:AEG opened at $2.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. AEGON has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $4.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AEGON by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 48,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AEGON by 311.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 40,207 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AEGON in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of AEGON by 5.7% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,187,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 64,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in AEGON by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

