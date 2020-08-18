Swiss National Bank Has $20.07 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.39% of Sealed Air worth $20,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 33.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,183,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 797,605 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sealed Air by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,319,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,343,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 517,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 10.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,977,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

In other Sealed Air news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 63,349 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $2,533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,855,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $41.31 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Corp has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $42.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.22. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.70%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $26.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.