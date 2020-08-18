Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Pfenex (NASDAQ:PFNX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pfenex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. William Blair downgraded Pfenex from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFNX opened at $12.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. Pfenex has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $14.00.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

People’s United Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
People’s United Financial, Inc. Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
Jones Lang LaSalle Inc Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $756,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co.
DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co.
WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,454 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc
WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 7,454 Shares of Inovalon Holdings Inc
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for AEGON
Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for AEGON


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report