Swiss National Bank Acquires 21,000 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $20,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

RGA stock opened at $94.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.13. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 1-year low of $55.39 and a 1-year high of $169.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

