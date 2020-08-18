Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $18,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CONE. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 65.5% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONE opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average is $69.44. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 492.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.54). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CONE shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities started coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.84.

In related news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,492 shares in the company, valued at $3,561,737.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 24,164 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total transaction of $1,821,723.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,708,234.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,164 shares of company stock worth $2,603,774 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

