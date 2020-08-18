Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 901 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Nordson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after acquiring an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter worth about $39,952,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Nordson by 101.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 387,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,392,000 after acquiring an additional 195,577 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 69.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,231,000 after acquiring an additional 149,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Nordson by 116.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 217,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,243,000 after purchasing an additional 117,073 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $185,537.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total transaction of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,508.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock worth $8,100,357. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN opened at $206.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.21. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $208.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.00.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.38 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.57.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

