Swiss National Bank Has $18.69 Million Holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,972 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $18,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,117,821 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $60,023,000 after acquiring an additional 160,462 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,907 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,679 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,811,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

NOV opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 35.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOV shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $11.40 to $11.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.49.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.