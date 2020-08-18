Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 472,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $19,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after purchasing an additional 597,557 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,117,000 after acquiring an additional 376,341 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $15,015,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,336,000 after acquiring an additional 360,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,074,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $378,526,000 after acquiring an additional 332,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 4,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $294,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at $343,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $115,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $239,318.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,122. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $389.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.15%.

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barrington Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

