Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.08% of FormFactor worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.29. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.38.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $157.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.00 million. Analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub lowered FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $64,119.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $64,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

