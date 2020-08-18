Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,185 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after buying an additional 693,040 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Insperity by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,764,000 after buying an additional 391,162 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,591,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Insperity alerts:

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.20.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 79,623 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total value of $5,498,764.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 717,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,544,196.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,550 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $108,763.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,178,391. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,973 shares of company stock valued at $6,020,746 in the last quarter. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 741.70% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insperity Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.