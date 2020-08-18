Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,002 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.23.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $217.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day moving average is $182.35. The company has a market cap of $1,591.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

