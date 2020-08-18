Torray LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,092 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Microsoft by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $134,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.35. The firm has a market cap of $1,591.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Fundamental Research increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

