Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $8.69 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,708 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.2% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT stock opened at $210.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,591.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

