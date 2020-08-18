Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CEO Lester Raymond Brafman Buys 1,000 Shares

Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) CEO Lester Raymond Brafman purchased 1,000 shares of Cohen & Company Inc stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.01 per share, for a total transaction of $20,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,970.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COHN opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. Cohen & Company Inc has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $31.82.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cohen & Company Inc stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of Cohen & Company Inc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

