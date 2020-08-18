Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Boardwalk REIT (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $53.50 to $39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.36.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

BOWFF opened at $23.17 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 1-year low of $11.06 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.31 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.