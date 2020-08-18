Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CGIFF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.98. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.