Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

CGIFF stock opened at $4.71 on Monday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

