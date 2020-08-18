Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) COO David Moon Sells 11,490 Shares

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) COO David Moon sold 11,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $19,762.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,570.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Monday, August 17th, David Moon sold 7,470 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $11,653.20.

NASDAQ AESE opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Allied Esports Entertainment has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $6.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative net margin of 128.57% and a negative return on equity of 52.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 2.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

