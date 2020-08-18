Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) COO David Moon Sells 7,470 Shares of Stock

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) COO David Moon sold 7,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $11,653.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,749.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Moon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 13th, David Moon sold 11,490 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $19,762.80.

Shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.58 million during the quarter. Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 128.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AESE. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allied Esports Entertainment stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

