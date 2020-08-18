Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 41,700 Shares

Quarterhill Inc (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 41,700 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,255.02. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 478,000 shares in the company, valued at C$908,486.80.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,045.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 306,100 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, with a total value of C$596,864.39.

Quarterhill stock opened at C$1.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.18. Quarterhill Inc has a 1 year low of C$1.30 and a 1 year high of C$2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $230.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC raised their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Cormark cut their price objective on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology segment licenses patent technologies to approximately 355 companies. Its patent portfolios include patents relating to 3D television, phased loop semiconductor, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, streaming video, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, smart meter monitoring, non-volatile flash memory and other memory, building automation, enhanced image processing, computer gaming, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, and CMOS image sensors; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

