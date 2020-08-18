Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson Sells 5,000 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Director William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Hewitt Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $101,150.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, William Hewitt Robinson sold 68 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,363.40.

On Friday, June 19th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 10,245 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $205,207.35.

On Monday, June 15th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $92,750.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 600 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $12,006.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, William Hewitt Robinson sold 387 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $7,740.00.

Shares of BCEL opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. Atreca has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $29.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Atreca by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Atreca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Atreca by 105.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Atreca in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Atreca from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

