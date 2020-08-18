Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price objective cut by CIBC from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPXGF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cineplex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cineplex in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXGF opened at $6.24 on Monday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $26.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

