B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.60.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at C$9.50 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a one year low of C$3.12 and a one year high of C$9.99. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.82.

In other news, Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$43,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,578,625. Also, Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.47, for a total value of C$186,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 363,882 shares of company stock worth $2,884,165.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.