OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $24,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 797.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 830,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,563 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,986.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 560,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after acquiring an additional 542,290 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 2,545.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 412,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 201.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 433,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after acquiring an additional 289,808 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,231,000 after acquiring an additional 223,550 shares during the period. 63.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Shares of OGE opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.78.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGE. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.71.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,538.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Read More: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.