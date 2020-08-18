Swiss National Bank Buys 3,400 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $24,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.44.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,117,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,127,710.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 438 shares of company stock valued at $54,579 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ opened at $124.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.62. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $86.88 and a 52 week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $562.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

