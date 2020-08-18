Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Pool worth $24,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter valued at $64,212,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Pool by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 283,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,778,000 after buying an additional 243,410 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 894.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,064,000 after buying an additional 237,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,779,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $743,743,000 after buying an additional 139,075 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Pool by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 404,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,754,000 after buying an additional 118,298 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 15,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.20, for a total value of $4,163,211.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,775.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 6,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $2,024,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,633,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,613 shares of company stock worth $17,874,288 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $326.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.97. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $331.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 69.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Pool from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

