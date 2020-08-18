Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,900 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 428,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Owens Corning worth $23,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.3% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

OC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $179,151.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC stock opened at $67.33 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average of $51.84.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.62. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

