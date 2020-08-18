AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 202.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

EXR stock opened at $104.68 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $124.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.70.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $279.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,140,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 5,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $577,859.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,561.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,776 shares of company stock worth $1,826,976. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

