Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder S.P.A. Genextra sold 1,362,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $64,128,168.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,417,000 shares in the company, valued at $254,978,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 54,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $2,760,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,998 in the last three months. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $42.19 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $1.02. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.51% and a negative net margin of 127.53%. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

