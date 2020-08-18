Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GYC. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.22 ($26.14).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €20.82 ($24.49) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.53.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained

Analyst Recommendations for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc.
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc
Grand City Properties Given a €25.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Grand City Properties Given a €25.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets
Zoom Video Communications Inc Shares Bought by Comerica Bank
Zoom Video Communications Inc Shares Bought by Comerica Bank
AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
Walt Disney versus Butler National Critical Review
Walt Disney versus Butler National Critical Review


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report