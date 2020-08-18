Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GYC. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Grand City Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.22 ($26.14).

Shares of FRA GYC opened at €20.82 ($24.49) on Monday. Grand City Properties has a 12-month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12-month high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €20.53.

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

