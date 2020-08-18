Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 306.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,193 shares during the period. BosValen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth $199,946,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,557,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,775,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $266.15 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $281.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,565.59, a PEG ratio of 12.56 and a beta of -1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Cfra started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.17.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Bart Swanson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.12, for a total transaction of $1,830,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 774,796 shares of company stock worth $176,951,258 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

