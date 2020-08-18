AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 89.7% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $694.00 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $704.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $640.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $562.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.52. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $852.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total transaction of $11,670,456.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $157,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,355 shares of company stock valued at $32,818,153 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. OTR Global downgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $602.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

