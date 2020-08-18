VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $49.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.13. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $49.69.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

