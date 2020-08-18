Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JAMF. William Blair initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.20.

NYSEARCA:JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.70. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $51.00.

