Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Centerra Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$16.75.

Shares of CG stock opened at C$17.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a PE ratio of -67.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.52 and a 52-week high of C$19.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -21.94%.

In other news, Director Bruce V. Walter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.62, for a total value of C$931,000.00. Also, Senior Officer John William Pearson sold 22,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$310,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$227,178. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,365.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; and the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

