Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. Jamf has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Jamf Company Profile

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Analyst Recommendations for Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Centerra Gold Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial
Centerra Gold Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at National Bank Financial
Jamf Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Jamf Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,739 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,739 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF
AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in InterDigital Wireless Inc
AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in InterDigital Wireless Inc
Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in B2Gold Corp.
Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in B2Gold Corp.
Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,018 Shares of Safehold Inc
Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,018 Shares of Safehold Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report