Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Jamf in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of JAMF opened at $38.33 on Monday. Jamf has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

