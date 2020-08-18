AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,739 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 892.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $60.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $65.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.