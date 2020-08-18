AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $605,000 Investment in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,688 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $3,798,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 24.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 291,197 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 57,813 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the first quarter worth about $2,556,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 33.4% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 203,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,509,000 after purchasing an additional 50,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 219,088 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,303 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

In other news, Director Philip P. Trahanas sold 4,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $279,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,931.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $54,477.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,178 shares in the company, valued at $965,747.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,633 shares of company stock worth $374,281 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.03. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $67.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.34 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

