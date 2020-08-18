Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 122.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,471,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.43% of B2Gold worth $25,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA grew its stake in B2Gold by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,120,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in B2Gold by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,092,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 51,707 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in B2Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in B2Gold by 372.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 492,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 388,142 shares during the last quarter.

BTG opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on B2Gold from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on B2Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on B2Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.60 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

