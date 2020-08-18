Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,018 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Safehold were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 1,040.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Safehold by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Safehold during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Safehold alerts:

Shares of SAFE opened at $53.75 on Tuesday. Safehold Inc has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75 and a beta of -0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.77.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safehold had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SAFE. Bank of America began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Safehold from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Safehold in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.17.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 34,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,734,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 167,604 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $8,626,577.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,604 shares of company stock worth $11,531,218 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.